Chris Neussendorfer: Blessed to have amazing firefighters

Our fire crews did such a tremendous job over the last few days tackling everything thrown their way like the champs they are.

A huge heart felt thank you to the very best fire fighting crews in the world. We are so very lucky and blessed to have such professional and amazing crews in the Rough and Ready and Grass Valley areas, thank you so very much.

And to the crews who came from all over to give them support, you're amazing.

My heart's best prayers and wishes to all those who lost everything. I very much feel for your loss as I have been there, (in the Trauner Fire of 1994).

You will be in my and my family's prayers. Stay safe everyone.

Chris Neussendorfer

