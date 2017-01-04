Chip Wilder: What about Nevada County’s concealed weapons? | TheUnion.com

Chip Wilder: What about Nevada County’s concealed weapons?
I have read that in the Sacramento Bee that the sheriff down there has issued more than 8,000 concealed weapons permits.
Does The Union ever plan a story to see how many concealed weapons permits our sheriff has seen fit to issue in our county? What are the parameters for getting a permit to carry a loaded gun around? Does he do a background check? Is there a records check to see if they have a criminal record? What’s the waiting period?
Chip Wilder
Nevada City
