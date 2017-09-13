Cheryl Wicks: Veterinarians don’t get enough credit
September 13, 2017
In the Sept. 7 edition of The Union a letter referred to the veterinarians in this community in regards to three dogs that I asked the community to help with much needed dental care. The writer commented, "But it's so distressing to know that none of our local vets have offered to help these dogs."
I have to stick up for our beloved vets in this community. At Sammie's Friends we take hundreds of animals to be seen by vets every year. I have nothing but praise for the generosity, caring and competency of every vet in Nevada County.
We are such fortunate people to have this quality and quantity of vet care in such a small community. Sammie's Friends loves the Nevada County veterinarians.
Cheryl Wicks, co-founder
Sammie's Friends
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Empty storefronts in downtown Grass Valley signal tough retail landscape (MAP)
- Nevada County sheriff: Skateboard theft leads to robbery charge
- Nevada County woman pleads no contest to vehicular homicide charge
- Crash causes delays on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley