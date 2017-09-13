Cheryl Wicks: Veterinarians don’t get enough credit

In the Sept. 7 edition of The Union a letter referred to the veterinarians in this community in regards to three dogs that I asked the community to help with much needed dental care. The writer commented, "But it's so distressing to know that none of our local vets have offered to help these dogs."

I have to stick up for our beloved vets in this community. At Sammie's Friends we take hundreds of animals to be seen by vets every year. I have nothing but praise for the generosity, caring and competency of every vet in Nevada County.

We are such fortunate people to have this quality and quantity of vet care in such a small community. Sammie's Friends loves the Nevada County veterinarians.

Cheryl Wicks, co-founder

Sammie's Friends