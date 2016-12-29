Centennial Reservoir? | TheUnion.com

Our rivers and streams are the circulatory system of the planet, as our arteries and veins are for our bodies. We’re concerned when plaque or cholesterol plug up our own arteries, but apparently it’s OK to do the same to a river, especially when there’s money to be made. In North Dakota they’re building a fake circulatory system to carry a noxious substance under the skin of the earth, also to make money.

So we have a project to complete the degradation of a natural river, and another that carries significant danger of a toxic dump, all to make money. This is insane.

The value of money now trumps the life and health of the earth — and of us. Maybe the boys who love projects will mature into adults and see that the health of the earth is worth more than the money they can make ruining it Meanwhile, let them imagine little cholesterol fellas in their arteries calling out excitedly, “Hey guys, here’s a place we missed!”

Patricia Black

Nevada City