Cathy Stark: Sad to see pups in such a situation
September 6, 2017
I am so saddened by the recent article about the three small dogs in need of medical care.
I've contributed what I can afford, as I'm sure many readers have. But, it's so distressing to know that none of our local vets have offered to help these dogs. We as a community support their businesses. I find it disheartening that not one of them can find a way to give back to the community and help out in the circumstance of three innocent suffering animals.
Cathy Stark
Grass Valley
