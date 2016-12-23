Carolyn Niehaus: Mr. Rooter saves the day | TheUnion.com

Thanks to Mr. Rooter from the kitties at AnimalSave.

Early Saturday morning during the incredible deluge, we discovered that AnimalSave’s cat adoption facility was flooded with three inches of water. It was clear the storm drain was not functioning, creating a lake that was flowing into the building.

An SOS call was made to Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Nevada County. When Jimmy and Todd arrived they discovered a hand-held American flag had found its way into the drain inhibiting the flow into the outlet pipe. It was quickly dislodged and the storm sewer was able to flow in the right direction away from the buildings. In the cold, pouring rain Jimmy and Todd performed with courtesy and professionalism and went above and beyond by checking the other grates and pipes here at the AnimalSave Center.

As they packed up to go to the next emergency, Jimmy had me sign an invoice for the cost of the service. He then delivered a message from owners Jim and Lindsey: “Merry Christmas to the Kitties from Mr. Rooter.”

Mr. Rooter’s unexpected “Let It Flow Special” during this season of giving is very much appreciated by the kitties, volunteers and staff at AnimalSave.

Carolyn Niehaus

Grass Valley