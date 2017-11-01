Carole Chapman: Give me a break

Here we go again with the innocent lives lost, with the self-righteous dribble from Terry McLaughlin about personhood.

Oh, she knows more about this because why? She goes to church? Give me a break — trying to guilt women into not having an abortion is lame at best. The last time I looked, Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land and women have the right to choose.

These bible-thumping religious types want to ban birth control as well because they don't think women are smart enough to make these personal decisions themselves, and that they somehow know better. Well they don't! Women across this great country of ours will always fight for control over our own bodies.

It's sad to think that in this day and age there are still some people who would want to deny us that right.

Carole Chapman

Grass Valley