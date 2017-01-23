Carole Bryant: Grass Valley Elks Lodge ‘Nothin’ but Net’ event a success | TheUnion.com

Thanks to the following Elks Lodge volunteers for their enthusiastic participation in the “Nothin’ But Net” free throw hoop event on Dec. 11: Mike Kochis, Bill Heck, Jerry Maxwell, Ed Bourne, Hardy Schwarz, Cliff Bryant, Lennie Mitchell, Celeste Jackson, Starr Harris, Don Blancet and Garret McInnes.

Together they contributed 51 hours toward this fun event. Also, thanks to Union Hill School for permitting us to use their gym. It was a great day. Our free throw contest winners were: Benjamin VanNote (Boys age 9 division); Jacob Haut (Boys 11); Danae Keeney (Girls 12) and Elliott Tinnel (Boys 13).

Due to the storm, unfortunately many of our local winners were unable to make the trek to the district Hoop Shoot Contest held on Jan. 8 in Quincy at Feather River College. But congratulations are in order to our young athlete, Elliott Tinnel (Boys 13), who shoots for Camptonville. His family braved the weather to participate. Elliott scored highest in his age division and represented Grass Valley Elks Lodge and Elks North East District 0900, at the NorCal Division Contest in Sacramento.

We thank all of our contestants and families for their participation. When our kids are involved with these activities they are learning social skills, how to win and lose with grace, the value of hard work and taking pride in what they accomplish — by doing better than they did the year before.

Lodge activities that involve the community is what we do, it strengthens our ties at home, urges youth to select healthy activities and through these opportunities we are involved, active and feeling good about the time we spend being an Elk. If you’d like to find out more please visit http://www.grassvalleyelks.org.

Carole Bryant

Nevada City