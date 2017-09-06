Carol Marshall: In remembrance of Jack Clark and the mining era

The mining community and the Sierra Nevada Mining and Industry Council celebrated Jack Clark and other "old timer" miners while they were alive.

Every Christmas we gave a dinner for them and their wives and were rewarded by hearing first hand accounts and stories of their experiences and work in the great gold mines of Nevada County before they were shut down during World War II. Jack was a member of the Mining Council so we saw him every month. Jack was very involved with the Idaho-Maryland, as that was the mine in which he worked until it closed down. Jack wrote a book called, "Gold in Quartz."

We have put a video of Jack Clark, gold miner, on YouTube, along with videos of Orlo Steele, a gold miner in the Empire Mine; Rudy Kutcher, muleskinner at the Empire Mine and John Phelan, a gold miner (See this story at TheUnion.com for links).

My son and I are working on a few more videos to add to YouTube soon. The Mining Council is no longer in existence and we have lost most of the old times, so these videos are precious.

Carol Marshall

Grass Valley