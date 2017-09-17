Camille Muir: Words of wisdom

With all the hatred, animosity, and violence between folks who do not agree with each other that we've seen recently, perhaps the words of a man who lived long ago — Thomas a Kempis (1380-1471) — would be helpful:

"Everyone gladly does whatever he most likes, and likes best those who think as he does; but if God is to dwell among us, we must sometimes yield our own opinion for the sake of peace. Who is so wise that he knows all things? So do not place too much reliance on the rightness of your own views, but be ready to consider the views of others. If your opinion is sound, and you forego it for the love of God and follow that of another, you will win great merit. I have often heard that is safer to accept advice than to give it. It may even come about that each of two opinions is good; but to refuse to come to an agreement with others when reason or occasion demand it, is a sign of pride and obstinacy."

Camille S. Muir

Grass Valley