Caleb Dardick: Boardman wrong on Dahle support for state parks | TheUnion.com

Caleb Dardick: Boardman wrong on Dahle support for state parks
December 27, 2016
The Union’s columnist George Boardman got it wrong (Dec. 12). For the record, Assembly member Brian Dahle worked hard to get solar power for Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. In fact, a quick archival search shows Dahle on the front page of The Union under the headline “Rescuing Malakoff” (Oct. 13, 2013).
Advocating for our state parks has been a long-term, team effort with our allies in the State Legislator (Dahle, Gordon and Nielsen have proven that preserving our State Parks is a bipartisan effort), with the County (tirelessly spearheaded by Supervisor Hank Weston with full board and staff support), and with the community (SYRCL, SYRPA and so many others).
Nevada County’s three state parks and their exceptional staff are part of what makes living here so special — so let’s celebrate our team’s dedication and accomplishments to keep them open now and forever.
Caleb Dardick
South Yuba River Citizens League
