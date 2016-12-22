Bruce Rayner: Who did the hacking? | TheUnion.com

We know who did it, the Russians. But they’re not at fault for hacking our computers, our elections. Really?

If you wanted to protect your house by building a big fence, then left the gate open for a bunch of thugs who stole you blind, whose fault is that? Can you blame the thugs for not being polite and ignoring the opportunity?

In my op-ed in The Union (Oct. 20), I described how we’ve done just that with our cyber security. Our nation’s computers have a giant back door for even high school hackers, thus it’s no big deal for what we used to call the KGB, in the days of spy vs. spy.

As the media and both political parties all get their tails in a twist over unspeakable breaches to our cyber security, we need to look no further than recent movies and Edward Snowden to find the real cause. The answer: Close the gate! Yet hidden in our culture are big monied corporations, and our government who find an open gate an easy way to see what is on our computers, and what our cameras are looking at. Don’t worry, you won’t find much on this subject on Google, and certainly not from the media. Still, the clues are there. What is sad, is that all the misplaced media hype encourages us to blame Russia, remember the Cold War?.

Now our president says he will retaliate … For what, because we invented the internet, built the fence, then left the gate open?

That’s how wars are started.

Bruce Rayner

Nevada City