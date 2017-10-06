 Brooke Blake: Blessed to live here | TheUnion.com

Brooke Blake: Blessed to live here

On behalf of the students and instructors from the St. Canice religious education program, I would like to thank our wonderful parishioners and community members for supporting our recent car wash and bake sale.

Our young people enjoyed the opportunity to serve you. We ended our day recognizing, once again, that we are truly blessed to live in this community!

Brooke Blake

Grass Valley

