Bonnie McKeegan: Thank you, Rising Lotus Yoga
September 4, 2017
Thank you, Lisa Smart of Rising Lotus Yoga Studio on Combie Road!
I am grateful for the gentle guidance you have provided over the past two months as I began my "healing through yoga" journey. I am so glad to have found your beautiful studio! It is a peaceful sanctuary where I always feel welcome and inspired to reach farther and breathe deeper. With your instruction I am feeling the physical and mental benefits of yoga practice already.
Congratulations on the studio's upcoming first-year anniversary!
Bonnie McKeegan
Grass Valley
