Bob Hren: The Founders’ wisdom | TheUnion.com

A writer attempted to refute my Other Voices on the fact that the Electoral College was structured to provide greater rights to smaller states.

The writer quoted Hamilton in the Federalist Papers, which offered another reason: to prevent corruption in electing the President via pure popular vote.

Hamilton’s reason is valid. But it is not mutually exclusive to small states’ rights. Both are valid. If the Founders wanted merely to structure an Electoral College without small state protections, they could have assigned the number of electors from each state equal to the number of House seats. But they wisely included House plus Senate seats, to protect states’ rights.

The Founders’ structure of both the Legislative and Executive branches provided protection to smaller states via the number of Senators and the Electoral College. To do otherwise then would have guaranteed that the Constitution would not have been ratified by three-fourths of the states. To change to a popular vote for President now (requiring a Constitutional amendment) would guarantee that corruption of the Presidency could not be prevented.

Popular vote would have elected Hillary Clinton. Wikileaks demonstrated she is a corrupt politician of a corrupt party.

Our Founders were prescient indeed.

Bob Hren

Nevada City