Bill Havle: Forest Service firefighters not to be overlooked

I want to give a shout out to the U.S. Forest Service fire fighters. It seems to me that CalFire get most of the kudos for the recent fires (most fires for that matter). I know for a fact that the Forest Service was very involved as well. I don't want to take anything away from Cal Fire. They do a great job as well.

The "hot shot" crews are an amazing group of guys. Their hard work and dedication is very appreciated. I for one would like to see them get their mention along with the boys from Cal Fire.

Thank you, U.S. Forest Service hot shots and fire crews. Great job!

Bill Havle

Grass Valley