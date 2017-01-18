Bethany Walsh: Highway 49 is unsafe | TheUnion.com

Good evening. I was a part of the fatal crash on Jan. 12 on Highway 49.

I am reaching out to see if I can find resources to help Highway 49 become safer. For example, getting cement barricades on the most dangerous parts of Highway 49.

My three children and I were in the van that morning and we came very close to being the car that got slammed into by the southbound Honda. If it wouldn’t have been for the Jeep to the left of us we would have been the next vehicle the car would have hit. I am forever changed. I’m just trying to find out why nothing has been done about this and thought it would be helpful if my story was told. There is no doubt those two men’s lives would have been saved if there would have been barricades on the roadway.

Bethany Walsh

Grass Valley