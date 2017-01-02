Ben Prescott: Political divide | TheUnion.com

One of the things to be learned from Donald Trump’s famous tweeting may be that run-of-the-mill Americans need our ideas very easy to understand.

Personally, there’s this emotional rush when someone suggests a political topic. There’s this “divide” thing going on. Say you’re “Tea Party” or “Liberal” — I know I’m in for a few boilerplate ideas, emphatically.

Lost in this, at least for me, is what people really, personally, genuinely and in fact — mean.

From The Union’s opinions (and letters), I gather what’s called right is against regulation, taxation, and government debt. It’s for a big(ger) military. What’s called left is against discrimination, exploitation, and environmental destruction. It’s for a small(er) military.

What’s the real argument? If we weren’t divided on some other basis, wouldn’t most of this work pretty well together?

Up at the U.S. Congress-elect, I’d say emphasis on the right is on curtailing Social Security and shrinking Medicare. The left promotes nationalized health care and aggressive efforts to curb climate abuse. At least I see some disagreement there.

Ben Prescott

Nevada City