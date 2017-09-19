Ben Prescoot: Let’s bring back the USA

Your "country" is part something you feel inside, and part something outside that works because you vote. If you don't think politics make a difference, you've lost your country.

Something's deeply wrong. We wonder if there's anything we can do. Here's the simplest thing: just talk. Don't be shy. Tell somebody how you love your country. Listen to how they love theirs.

Remember years ago when Republicans and Democrats argued like crazy, then sat and ate at the same table, went to school and learned how the freedom to disagree is exactly what made us great?

We're all scared by government today. Traditional conservatives — traditional Republicans — have already rejected this president. Those who support Donald Trump now embrace something not only un-American — but anti-America.

Let's bring back the USA. Let's vote. We in the 1st Congressional district are represented by Doug LaMalfa, a guy whose devotion to Trump seems bigger even than his love for Jesus Christ (every Christian knows what I mean).

Let's pick somebody else. Anybody else. A solid Republican candidate with traditional conservative values would be great — maybe I'll vote for her myself.

Ben Prescott

Nevada City