 Ben Hannebrink: Kudos to The Union for thorough fire coverage | TheUnion.com

Ben Hannebrink: Kudos to The Union for thorough fire coverage

Kudos to The Union for your excellent news feed covering the dangerous fires (McCourtney, Lobo, and Cascade).

I woke up when the power went out (at 1:24 a.m.) to smoke filled the air. I went to TheUnion.com and found you already covering the fires, and even and posted fire photos and videos.

Thank you, and great job!

Ben Hannebrink

Penn Valley

Go back to article