Barbara Willcox: Make society great again | TheUnion.com

I'm not a fan of Kathy Griffin and would not have paid to attend her performance at the Center for the Arts, but it's a sad reflection on our community when a small number of our friends and neighbors feel empowered enough to threaten the Center, the people who wanted to attend the show, and even the venue itself, with harm serious enough that the Center management has been forced to cancel the show in the interest of "public safety."

The benefit, actually, won't go to public safety at all but to a loud and strident group of citizens who have succeeded in dictating to the community what they may and may not see.

This brings to mind a thing that happened many years ago at the Magic Theatre in Nevada City. One night, in his pre-film remarks, the then-owner stated this: "I never particularly thought about showing this film until I started getting angry letters demanding that I not show it." The audience then proceeded to enjoy a mildly controversial film. The people who wanted to see it were there, the people who didn't stayed away. Everyone was satisfied and no one was hurt or insulted.

Don't we all want that again? Think about making our society great again.

Barbara Willcox

Grass Valley