Anne Elliot: Reach out to the other side | TheUnion.com

The Women’s March on the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration happened on seven continents including Antarctica and 48 Mexican and Canadian cities. There were over 500,000 participants in Washington D.C. and tens of thousands in each American state.

This was a peaceful demonstration with no arrests of the many thousands of people crowded together for hours. Speeches were passionate and concern for our future was paramount.

This event showed solidarity for the rights of women, all human beings, and immigrants. It’s estimated that 4.8 million people participated world wide. Those of us who marched were deeply moved by our common sense of purpose and determination. We will not let this administration take away our rights and liberties.

When JFK won by only 100,000 popular votes, it humbled him causing him to reach out to the other side. Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton by almost 3 million. Yet he has shown no humility and is forcing his poorly thought extreme agenda on America and the world. The numbers of citizens left out by this administration are great and growing.

We are resolute to make sure that our country/our planet are not harmed by the current president.

Anne Elliot

Auburn