Ann Council: Don’t forget many women voted for Trump | TheUnion.com

This is in response to the Jan. 10 column written by Hilary Hodge. I believe it to be one of the most pathetic female self-indulging articles I have ever read and I am sorry to see that The Union felt the need to publish this trash!

Apparently Hodge does not understand that, yes, Mr. Trump won on a male majority, but he also received 42 percent of female votes.

There is a large number of women who do not agree with your theory on women not being part of our government decision-making today. We have more opportunities today than we have ever had. They are high in government, news reporters, professional educators and health care professionals, along with competitive salaries to name a few. All well deserved.

Clinton lost this election because of who she is, who she caters to, who contributes the most money to her foundation, and the lies she has created for herself. The fact that you would approve of her in the White House after the harm/disrespect her husband has for women (and her not taking action against him) only allows me to believe that you have no real respect for women. You have truly done dissatisfaction to women in this article.

If what you say is true and women are gathering all over the country, I can only hope that they will truly understand how strong we really are and look on articles such as yours and assure themselves that this is not who “they” want to become.

Ann Council

Grass Valley