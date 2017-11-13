Andrea Heyser: Poor grower — not

My poor heart bleeds thinking about Charles Benner's poor little friend Sandra ,the cannabis grower.

Since when is cultivation of an illegal product a WPA project? Since when is it right to hurt children by growing drugs? If the poor thing wants to do something useful how about growing strawberries, they won't keep the neighbors awake. As for having a bad back, we all have a bad something, get a JOB.

As for poor sympathetic Charles, he might find some better friends who really have problems, it might be good for his moral system. Why not pay Sandra to not grow cannabis? It would save the state money, it would help us all out.

Andrea Heyser

Rough and Ready