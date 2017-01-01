Andrea Heyser: Let Trump try | TheUnion.com

Sometimes I just don’t know what is wrong with people. I don’t think we used to be this dense.

Because Trump respects Putin, many people hate him. It seems that the Ukrainians’ voted to join Russia and they do speak Russian, Russia stepped in and took over. Why hate Putin for this? Russians like him, who are we to object to him?

How odd that many hate Russia and Putin for their transgressions when our favorite ally is the greatest conqueror of all time, remember “The sun never sets on the British Empire.”

Good grief, Trump changes his mind from time to time, thank heavens. He must be listening to his advisors. A great reason for hating him? Why didn’t Obama listen to his military advisors when they told him not to leave Iraq yet? Look what happened. This is the beginning of the great mess.

Trump loves this country more than his fortune or life, he has incredible energy, he listens to his advisors, he works like a dog, rarely sleeps, his pockets are already full, he is dedicated to repairing this country and I like him.

Democrats were at the public trough for a long time, they have done enough damage, now it’s time for someone else to try.

Andrea Heyser

Rough and Ready