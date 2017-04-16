Bob Williams: And you could have been there | TheUnion.com

On Easter weekend last year my wife Sharon and I attended three churches where the story of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ was told.

Good Friday we attended the Bethel Church with many people and pastors from various churches. We sang hymns and listened to Pastor Gabe Barber from Abundant Life give his account of the Crucifixion and Resurrection with some personal humor.

On Saturday we attended a "Walk through Jerusalem" at Gold Country Calvary Bible Church. This was the re-enactment of part of Jesus' life at His Crucifixion and Resurrection. The inside of the church was reconfigured to look like Jerusalem. Myra, our guide, ushered us through the story. Each stop gave us a story of Jesus' life. We had communion with Jesus and His 12 disciples. We went to His trail and death on the cross. A real tear jerker.

On Sunday we attended First Baptist Church and "No Fear, for He has risen," a, Easter production involving as many as 100 of the church's membership. The play started with the ringing of the bells led by Pastor Hansard. The choir led by Pastor Nunn took over singing and four solos backed by the choir. As each song was sung the stage became alive with scenes of Jesus and His followers and eventually to His Crucifixion and Resurrection. Afterward Pastor Rindels spoke on the meaning "No Fear — For He has risen."

The reason I write about that weekend was because it gave us all an opportunity to enjoy great fellowship and learn. Whether you are a believer or not it was an exciting time in our history and right here in Nevada County. So next year plan to spend some time and attend one or all of the services.

You will not regret it.

Bob Williams

Grass Valley