 Ali & Bill Alvarez: To our amazing community | TheUnion.com

Ali & Bill Alvarez: To our amazing community

The Alvarez family would like to express our deepest thanks to all who came in support of our family and to those who have helped and supported us while our daughter has undergone her treatment.

The fundraiser was a huge success and helps us as we now transition to the next phase of her treatment.

Ali and Bill Alvarez

Nevada County

Go back to article