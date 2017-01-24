 Opinion Letters Grass Valley California | TheUnion.com

Robert Erickson: Where’s the healthcare plan?

January 24, 2017 — So, now we have it. After roughly six years and about 60 repeal votes, it turns out that the Republicans intend to replace what they chose to call “Obamacare,” formally known as the Affordable Care Act, but have no plan for the replacement. They apparently […]

Jim Edwards: ‘Brain-washed’ urbanites ruining the country

January 24, 2017 — I listened to the questioning of Rep. Pompeo by our newly elected Senator Kamala Harris. It was such an embarrassment for me and should be for all of California. What does the phony subject of “climate change” have to do with national security? Sen. Harris […]

Janet Vega: Anger doesn’t help

January 23, 2017 — It never ceases to amaze me when some people — who voted for Trump — read something that differs from their opinion, cry to The Union and tell them not to print it. I quote Ms. Council in her response to Hilary Hodge’s column, “most […]

Carole Bryant: Grass Valley Elks Lodge ‘Nothin’ but Net’ event a success

January 23, 2017 — Thanks to the following Elks Lodge volunteers for their enthusiastic participation in the “Nothin’ But Net” free throw hoop event on Dec. 11: Mike Kochis, Bill Heck, Jerry Maxwell, Ed Bourne, Hardy Schwarz, Cliff Bryant, Lennie Mitchell, Celeste Jackson, Starr Harris, Don Blancet and Garret […]

Marilyn Nyborg: Keep health care affordable

January 22, 2017 — Thanks to national health care reform, 3.7 million children, seniors and working families now have access to health care. And with expanded Medi-Cal funding, a third of California’s population can now receive the affordable care they need. More children have access to preventative care, improving […]

Karen DeHart: Open letter to Doug LaMalfa

January 20, 2017 — Congressman LaMalfa, I am writing to tell you that I strongly believe that repealing Obamacare without having an immediate excellent replacement in place is a despicable act on your part. Millions of Americans who gained health coverage under Obamacare will be left out in the […]

Larry Lansburgh: Feel the heat

January 20, 2017 — Bob O’Brien’s criticism of my Other Voices piece (“Conspiracy in the Sky”) is well thought out, as is all criticism of my writing. Bob has done years of research on conspiracies, and I admire his passion and his commitment. But Bob doesn’t mention that “Conspiracy […]

Ed Thomas: Time for an attitude tune-up and to get involved

January 19, 2017 — The 45th President of the United States gets sworn into office today. He is the most vilified person to take this office in my lifetime and I suspect that is true for most of us. Unfortunately we had two candidates for president that many of […]

Bethany Walsh: Highway 49 is unsafe

January 18, 2017 — Good evening. I was a part of the fatal crash on Jan. 12 on Highway 49. I am reaching out to see if I can find resources to help Highway 49 become safer. For example, getting cement barricades on the most dangerous parts of Highway […]

Donna Reynolds: Thank you for the cleanup day in Grass Valley

January 18, 2017 — Heartfelt kudos go out to everyone who helped with the clean-up project held on East Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 14. What a fabulous turnout of so many kind people. Through the generosity of all of you, our neighborhood looks better than it has for […]

Elma Eden Baker: I remember ‘the man in the photo’

January 17, 2017 — In response to the Dec. 31 Other Voices “The Man in the Photo” by Tyler Matthew Blake: In 1936 I graduated from Nevada City High School and was attending Mt. St. Mary’s business school. I lived in Indian Flat (off the Downieville highway near the […]

Lee Ridenour: Let’s revisit that 2012 reform act

January 17, 2017 — This is essentially a reprint of 2012 Congressional Reform Act by Josh Duhamel to fix Washington D.C. No tenure. No pension. A congressman, a woman, collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when out of office. Congress, past present and future participates […]

Dianna Suarez: Say no to the Centennial Dam

January 16, 2017 — As I attended the Nevada Irrigation District Board Meeting on Jan. 11, and later that day as I sat in a Colfax City Council meeting, listening to Rem Scherzinger give another update of the Centennial Dam, I wondered, “What kind of water district would kill […]

Ann Council: Don’t forget many women voted for Trump

January 16, 2017 — This is in response to the Jan. 10 column written by Hilary Hodge. I believe it to be one of the most pathetic female self-indulging articles I have ever read and I am sorry to see that The Union felt the need to publish this […]

Willie Dickerson: Life-saving work

January 15, 2017 — Lisa Schliff is right about the importance of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in ending global poverty (‘Extreme global poverty impacts us all’ by Lisa Schliff, The Union, Dec. 23). America’s pledge to the Global Fund is dependent on being matched […]

Ed & Janie Ferguson: Thanks to ‘angels’ at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Golden Empire

January 15, 2017 — My husband was admitted to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital just prior to Christmas for a serious infection and surgery. Bad timing, right? He then was moved to Golden Empire for further treatment and recuperation. It was like “coming home” for we have befriended so many […]

Pat Sharp: Repealing ACA irresponsible

January 15, 2017 — Repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) without a replacement health plan is utterly irresponsible. None of us would cancel our homeowners insurance and then look around for another policy. That is what is going on in Congress right now. We are putting millions of families […]

Timothy Wilson: Climate change impacting water supply

January 15, 2017 — In your coverage of water issues, you have a responsibility to address climate change as it is one of the largest factors impacting our water supply. By incorporating climate science into water management, we can build a more resilient water system that meets our needs […]

Kate Laferriere: Public works lives up to name

January 13, 2017 — I want to give a huge “thank you” to the Public Works employees who were on Mill Street in Grass Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12. A dedicated volunteer had just picked up a large pallet of food for Interfaith Food Ministry in his pick up […]

Danita Sorensen: I learned their names

January 13, 2017 — Tell me, please: How can I sleep this night amid torrents of rain and blasts of wind? My bed is warm and dry, my shelter, secure but I have made an error. I learned their names during those nights of the “emergency warming shelter.” Tonight, […]

