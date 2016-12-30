 Letters | TheUnion.com

Wreath tampering

December 30, 2016 — Every year around this time the Nevada County Republican Women Federated along with the Blue Star Mothers put Memorial Christmas Wreaths on the memorial plaques of soldiers that lost their lives during combat. The plaques that are placed on the overpasses in Nevada City and […]

December 30, 2016 — I liked the advice given in the conclusion of Eric Robin’s “Other Voices” piece, however, earlier in his writing he fails to understand that Trump voters resent being hatefully labeled, just as a gay resents being hatefully labeled in his example. In spite of his […]

December 30, 2016 — I have a question. Why would a hometown newspaper choose to put a picture of a protest group no one has ever heard of in the paper? On Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. there was a beautiful national ceremony, Wreaths Across America, sponsored and financed […]

PSA testing

December 29, 2016 — There was a very good Other Voices column on PSA testing in The Union by Ron Cherry. If not for the PSA test, I too would not be alive today. After watching my PSA test results increase every year, my urologist did a biopsy of […]

Jury summons scam

December 29, 2016 — If you get a call from the “Sheriff’s Department” telling you that you missed a jury summons and now owe bail, HANG UP! A client just got a call was provided a 530-265-XXXX number to call to talk to a deputy. The person returned the […]

Centennial Reservoir?

December 29, 2016 — Our rivers and streams are the circulatory system of the planet, as our arteries and veins are for our bodies. We’re concerned when plaque or cholesterol plug up our own arteries, but apparently it’s OK to do the same to a river, especially when there’s […]

Enjoy a free Christmas dinner

December 28, 2016 — I would like to thank Pastors John and Maria Grimes of Shepherd’s Heart Church for their community generosity. They are a fairly new church that meets on Sundays at the Grange on McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. For the last two years, they have provided […]

Not boring details

December 28, 2016 — Recently, on the front page of The Union there was a small piece about a water project bill passed by Congress. The bill addressed a number of issues, and The Union piece emphasized its impact on California, which was appropriate. But, just below the surface […]

Letters inaccurate

December 28, 2016 — Regarding the recent letter to the editor entitled, “Trump presidency unconstitutional,” for being a Ph.D., Mr. Smith should know how to do research. It’s unfortunate that he is ignorant of some easy-to-obtain facts/laws of our nation. The president and vice president are not subject to […]

Grass Valley Christmas spirit at work

December 28, 2016 — A single mom called me at A to Z Supply to see if I had a well pump in stock, as hers had gone out. Having known her for years, I know she would be hard pressed to pay for it. She asked if she […]

Caleb Dardick: Boardman wrong on Dahle support for state parks

December 27, 2016 — The Union’s columnist George Boardman got it wrong (Dec. 12). For the record, Assembly member Brian Dahle worked hard to get solar power for Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. In fact, a quick archival search shows Dahle on the front page of The Union under […]

Nathan Meinzer: Keeping fact-checkers busy

December 27, 2016 — Jim Goetsch’s column “Democrats win in Nevada County; now what?” needs more fact-checking. It contains so many errors and mischaracterizations, it’s practically a work of fiction. For example, Mr. Goetsch states that President Obama has ignored immigration law. In fact, Obama has deported more undocumented […]

Ina Elrod: Peace on earth, and with your neighbor

December 27, 2016 — It’s not the gift that counts; it really is the thought. We all have neighbors, some of them we know real well, others we just wave to and coexist or choose not to know better. I am guilty of that. Never having made the effort […]

Dick Panzica: Is California really a ‘Golden State?’

December 27, 2016 — Now that the elections are over and the Democrats took a beating, I learned that only five states are run by the Dems. And they are all in trouble. Since I live in our great state I wondered what would happen if the Republicans were […]

Suzie James: Vandalized wreaths not in the Christmas spirit

December 26, 2016 — Every year around this time the Nevada County Republican Women Federated along with the Blue Star Mothers put Memorial Christmas Wreaths on the memorial plaques of soldiers that lost their lives during combat. The plaques that are placed on the over passes in Nevada City […]

David Kemph: Conspiracies tough to pull off

December 26, 2016 — The article by Larry Lansburgh was a witty and enjoyable piece to read. Not knowing the nature of the column before reading, his mention of his friend’s name made me think, my god I hope that is a fictitious name. As it turned out the […]

Elaine Ashton: More on Black Lives Matter

December 26, 2016 — I completely disagree with the concept expressed by William Larsen — except for his last paragraph — and that is right on target. We all need to read and heed the consequences of a divided nation. With regard to the Black Lives Matter movement, I […]

Lindsay Whitehead: Helping those at Aleppo

December 23, 2016 — Christmas day is almost here, and there are many things on my mind: gifts, Christmas parties, etc. Yet, on top of all of these things, one thing seems to stay at the forefront: the people of Aleppo. My newsfeeds are filled with dying children, families […]

Lisa Schliff: Extreme global poverty impacts us all

December 23, 2016 — I read with delight about the Deer Creek third-graders’ fundraising for Heifer International. This worthwhile organization has been instrumental in addressing poverty in the poorest countries. How great that our upcoming generation of children is learning to end global poverty! However, lack of resources isn’t […]

Carolyn Niehaus: Mr. Rooter saves the day

December 23, 2016 — Thanks to Mr. Rooter from the kitties at AnimalSave. Early Saturday morning during the incredible deluge, we discovered that AnimalSave’s cat adoption facility was flooded with three inches of water. It was clear the storm drain was not functioning, creating a lake that was flowing […]

