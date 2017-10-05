 Jenny Gray: Touched by column | TheUnion.com

Jenny Gray: Touched by column

To Ivan Natividad, I was touched by your column on Sept. 23 entitled, "When the teacher becomes the student."

It was refreshing to witness someone (you) being both introspective and compassionate while knowing and admitting you have more questions than answers.

Wonderful. Thank you.

Jenny Gray

Grass Valley

