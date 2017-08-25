Ivan Natividad: People who hate can change

When I was in the third grade, there was a boy named "Joey" who was the bane of my existence.

Any chance he could, Joey would berate and bully me in front of our classmates. It really sucked.

I had never done anything to Joey. In fact, I had never even had a conversation with him, but for some reason he seemed to hate me.

One day, in my own third-grader way, I asked Joey why he had a problem with me.

"Because you're a chink spic and your best friend is a nigger," he said.

I didn't fully know what that meant, I just know how it made me feel. It wasn't a good feeling. I didn't know what to say, so I just walked away.

Despite the emotional turmoil I experienced from Joey's tirades, they were always verbal. Then one day, during a game of "three flies up," he decided to take his tormenting up a notch.

As I attempted to jump up to catch the football Joey turned around and smacked me clear across the face. I began to cry, but within seconds the tears turned to rage. I walked up to Joey, grabbed his head with both hands and threw it down against the pavement. A teacher saw what I did and wrote me up.

Joey had a big lump on his head, but after a couple days with an ice pack he was fine.

I never got to say sorry, because he never talked to me again.

In the wake of the tragedy in Charlottesville, there have been many ideas and opinions on how to deal with anti-Semitic, Neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups in our country.

Should we ignore them? Protest them? Physically confront them?

Hate, racism and any notions of racial superiority should not be ignored. These ideologies are confrontational in nature. To believe a specific race is superior to the rest is confrontational, and dangerously divisive.

I think sometimes confrontation, though, is necessary in order to bring to light the issues and ideologies that we as a society very often ignore in our daily passive consent.

But confrontation does not have to be violent.

We can argue and debate peacefully, and at this point we need to have some honest conversation and dialogue with these groups. We can't just ignore them and hope they will go away.

We live in an age where you don't need the mainstream media to grow a movement. All you need is a Twitter account and a lot of time on your hands, and that's what many of them have.

After reading more about these hate groups, they are specifically disturbing because they are trying to recruit a new generation of young people they hope will become leaders and policy-makers. They are not trying to sway the public majority, which at this point would be impossible. You don't need a million-man army for that … you need a loud emboldened base.

And that's what they can continue to quietly develop if they are ignored.

Anti-fascist groups, though, looking to use forms of violence in confronting these groups might find their methods counter-productive.

I don't believe it was wrong for the counter-protestors in Charlottesville to rally against the white nationalist groups and defend themselves against violence. But anti-fascist groups known for condoning and using violence need to understand that those methods can further embolden and grow the white nationalist base.

They are giving individuals at these rallies a face to focus their hate and anger toward, and a group that is willing to appease that hate with violence.

So what do we do?

I'm not going to pretend to know the answer, but as an eternal optimist, I'd like to believe all people can change.

If we all do our part to try and understand ways, we can change minds, we can change the world for the better.

National Public Radio ran a story this week about the inspiring work of one blues musician who convinced 200 Ku Klux Klan members to give up their robes.

Over a span of 30 years, Daryl Davis, a black man, spent time befriending members of the KKK, forming friendships that made the Klansmen realize their hate was misguided. Davis collects the robes and keeps them in his home as a reminder of the dent he has made in racism.

Locally, we have groups we can join to contribute to the fight against hate and racism, like Creating Communities Beyond Bias, co-founded by Cindy Santa Cruz-Reed, Jamal Walker and Bill Drake.

Over the past six years, the group has served on a number of panels related to prejudice, advised school administrators and student groups concerned about social justice issues, and conducted numerous workshops and presentations for students in the area. The group focuses on giving people the tools to overcome their own prejudices and help others unlearn prejudice.

Drake himself is an example of someone who grew up as someone who came from three generations of slave plantation owners, and by his own will, unlearned the racism he was taught from a young age.

Stories like this give us hope and remind us that people aren't born racist — they are taught to be.

And though it will take some work by all of us, it is possible to make the world a less hateful place for our children and generations to come.

So let's get involved!

For more information on Creating Communities Beyond Bias, go to http://www.healracism.com/creating-communities-beyond-bias.

To contact Digital Editor Ivan Natividad, email inatividad@theunion.com or call 530-477-4242.