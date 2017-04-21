Ivan Natividad: Check your assumptions, unlearn your prejudices | TheUnion.com

I'm not a sexist. But I can be sexist. Sometimes without even knowing it.

When I see a horrible driver on the road, I often assume that it is a woman.

I've written employers with gender ambiguous names and wrongly addressed them as "sir."

I watch women's volleyball games with no regard for the score.

And when the house is a mess, I sometimes assume that my wife will be the one to clean up because … that's her job, right?

I'm such an idiot.

While these sexist tendencies creep up in my daily life, I don't think men are inherently better than women. I don't.

But did I grow up in a typical patriarchal household where my mother was subordinate to my father? Yes.

Was I exposed to music, television shows and films that regularly exploited women for their appearance and sexual appeal? Yes.

Did I have certain friends and family members who openly objectified women, and encouraged me to do so as well? Yes.

Were images of successful woman in positions of power as readily available to me as a child, as the positive images of men? No.

Knowing the prejudices I have, and where they come from, help me to understand how I can grow as a person who sees a person for who they are, and not some caricature based off of normalized assumptions.

In turn, I find myself actively working on these genderized demons on a daily basis, while also exposing my children to images and literature that may help them value women as much as men.

Around the house I try and do my part of cooking and cleaning so that my children see that these tasks are not specific to one gender. And when we're out for dinner, my wife often pays for the bill.

I do these things because for the most part I don't think people are born sexist, or racist, or misogynists.

Those mental dysfunctions are taught, or learned, through a lack of exposure to the ideological latter.

In our community, we are exposed to many different perspectives through our entertainment and art scene. We live among families and friends of all ages, and when it comes to civics we seem to experience the full gamut of the political spectrum.

To be frank, though, our community isn't as racially diverse as others. According to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the racial makeup of Nevada County is around 90 percent Caucasian.

Does that mean everyone in the area is racist and lives here because everyone is white? No.

Despite an unfortunate incident my in-laws and son had at the Yuba River a few years back, as a person of color, my family and I have not experienced any visible forms of hatred or racism from anyone in the area.

On the contrary, we have been welcomed by everyone we have met in the community.

But while living in a patriarchal environment closed me off from understanding my misogynistic quirks, living in an area that is not racially diverse can have its drawbacks as well.

Creating Communities Beyond Bias, a local group focused on helping people "unlearn" their prejudices, hopes to battle those drawbacks through inclusive community collaborations.

"In more (racially) diverse places, you'll find a lot more racial tension, a lot more competition for jobs that at least in some ways put people in positions where they have to look at these issues of how people are treated based on race or gender, and think about them in a deeper way," the group's co-founder Jamal Walker said. "Where in a place like ours, for a lot of people it's not on their radar to think about it very deeply."

The group was created in 2011 by local activists Walker and Bill Drake, in response to an incident in which a Hispanic family was harassed at Grass Valley's Condon Park.

Over the past six years, the group has presented workshops on unlearning prejudice for students in area middle and high schools.

Nevada Union High School Librarian Jill Sonnenberg, who founded NU's Social Justice Club, has collaborated with Creating Communities Beyond Bias and said they have been an invaluable asset to students, and have given them a safe haven to speak their minds.

"For students it's great to see there are people who work to address racism, sexism, homophobia and so on, and it's great to be inspired by that," said NU senior Junet Bedayn. "Many of us have been raised around people who look exactly like us so there's a subtle racism that's not addressed. So they make a point of acknowledging that, and that acknowledging is the only way to move forward, to start looking at ways to unlearn our biases."

On May 6, Creating Communities Beyond Bias will host their second annual Unity Summit at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The gathering will bring together various local groups, Nevada County officials, educators, students, religious leaders, and other community representatives for a more than two-hour workshop focused on helping participants unlearn their prejudices, and become effective change agents in the community.

For Drake, the summit is a venue for people to create a climate that welcomes people from different backgrounds and appreciates the people that already live here.

"The overall intention is to support having a continued dialogue in our community that's focused on how we can unify people," said Drake. "And how we can support and honor diversity and diminish prejudice in our area."

Gatherings like these are important to give us all perspective and to battle the stereotypes and prejudices that we may not know we have.

These stereotypes can lead to dangerous assumptions. Assumptions a man from Kansas made when he shot two Indian men in February that he thought were "Iranians."

Or assumptions some of us made locally last month when believing a false rumor that a Penn Valley business man of Indian descent was a Reno man who was arrested for terrorist activities.

When we categorize groups of people through stereotypical traits, we generalize individuals.

We need to talk to each other about the things that make us the same. The things that connect us, not the things that divide us. And in order to do that we need to understand and continue the dialogue about our own assumptions and prejudices. So join the conversation!

For more information about attending the Unity Summit email Bill Drake at billdrake2@gmail.com.

