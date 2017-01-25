Hits & Misses in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: (from reader Judie Tartaglia) An incredible hit this week to the participation of hundreds of Nevada County women and men in the Women’s Marches on 1/21/17 in Washington D.C., Sacramento, L.A. and Nevada City to name a few!

HIT: To alt facts. Think about the time you can save from all that reading, watching, critical thinking. Why go through the bother when you can just make it up? Really, this is just the next step from truthiness, which at least had to sound about right. Now you can dismiss what you just said, what everyone plainly saw or heard, and believe it with a straight face. Because you’re not lying. Just presenting alt facts.

MISS: To Grass Valley City Manager Bob Richardson heading back down 49 to return to his old role as city manager of Auburn. By all accounts we’ve heard, he did a terrific job for Grass Valley over the past several years. A sign of the regard for him is Auburn stealing him back. The more common fate for the role is to wear out your welcome simply as an occupational hazard with the controversies, tough decisions required and changing council majorities. Congratulations to him and condolences to Grass Valley.

MISS: To us, the news media, giving way too much attention to relatively inane subjects like inaugural crowd sizes and President Trump’s silly bluster about millions of illegal votes. Aren’t there just a few more important things, like executive orders, gag orders and confirmations going on? Dude is prone to exaggerate. Note it, report it in context, and move on. It will become news if some draconian efforts truly emerge to suppress the vote. But now? Not so much.

HIT: To whatever ripple effect exists from Trump tweets, threats, praise and pronouncements that encourage American companies to reconsider moving factories and jobs overseas. He’s taking outsized credit for some of this, sure, but there is evidence companies are heeding him. Some before they might catch unflattering tweets.

HIT: To peaceful dissent and the buses that will take you to the protest of your choice. The Walk for Life made its 13th appearance in San Francisco on Saturday, just before the Women’s March came through. Looking around the world, the Women’s March was the big thing, of course. We’ll see if it has the staying power of the Walk for Life, which can be counted on to return about this time next year. And the year after that.

HIT: To snow, and rain, and more snow, and more rain, and yet more … California needs as much as it can get. And skiers are happy, for sure.

HIT: To the Chocolate Infusion on Sunday at the Miner’s Foundry, put on by … the business side of The Union. Nuthin’ political. Just flapper fashion, flapper music and dancing, and chocolate, lots of chocolate, including chocolate stout, chocolate martinis … and red, red wine on a great day to be inside.

HIT/MISS: To the position of “budtender,” soon enough to be a fully legal and legitimate job title. Times have changed.

HIT: To deep breaths and realizing the horrendous setbacks for about half of us are the glorious steps forward for the other half. No one knows what the future holds. Worst fears and greatest expectations are almost never met, though. What really happens is the opposition gets energized and puts their party back in the majority of Congress. And what the folks in power get done is soon enough undone, again and again.

HIT: To the Great Kindness Challenge this week, which we understand has 5 million students around the world aiming to make the Earth a little kinder place. This includes nearly 5,000 students in western Nevada County starting with delivering 600 fresh-cut flowers to patients at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Well, it’s not first on the kids’ checklist. First is smiling at 25 people. This appears to be no easy feat in the smartphone era. Seems easier to “friend” than look up and engage eye to eye. OK, that was unkind.

HIT: And finally, to Grass Valley’s Allan and Donna Frandsen, who were wed 60 years ago today in Pasadena, Calif., and are featured in today’s TownTalk (see page A2). Happy anniversary to the couple!