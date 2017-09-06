Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Sept. 7)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To firefighters, police and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly last week to the wildfire on The Ridge, holding the blaze to under 400 acres without loss of life or homes. Could have been a lot more devastating.

HIT: To people in the community reaching out to help neighbors on The Ridge and in Houston, too.

HIT: To Alexander Rossi, who hails from Nevada City, for taking this second checkered flag in the Indy Racing League. Rossi, who plans a return home next week, won at Watkins Glen Sunday, adding another win to a resume that includes his 2016 Indianapolis 500 victory.

MISS: To Waste Management's announcement a number of customers weren't going to get service on Tuesday or Wednesday but would instead be serviced on Thursday or Saturday was surprising and probably unnecessary. It is only for a few days, it doesn't affect everyone and in the grand scheme of things, it's not that big of an inconvenience. That said, a little planning probably could have prevented this.

HIT: To Sammie's Friends for organizing a fundraiser with the goal of spaying or neutering every cat in the county, hoping to stem what the organization tabbed a "cat crisis."

Recommended Stories For You

MISS: To the fact that Lake Wildwood, during one of the hottest summers, has been off limits to swimming and no one seems to know the cause of the E. coli outbreak. A number of people — children — have landed in the hospital, and no cause has been found and no solution is in sight.

HIT: To the Nevada County Arts Council shepherding local government, the arts community and the business sector toward really making something out of the recent designations of Nevada City and Truckee as state cultural districts. There only are 14 of them in the state, so a big deal. But now what? We shall see.

MISS: To several downtown Grass Valley establishments closing over the past several months, for a variety of reasons but stoking concern to go with a few more empty spaces.

HIT: To Nevada Union's own Tanner Vallejo finds himself competing at the highest level. He's one of just a few hundred to survive the recent National Football League cuts and starts his career on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

HIT: To the hiring of Tim Kiser as Grass Valley's city manager. Kiser, who had the interim tag removed from this title, had previously served as director of public works and in other roles for the city since 2005.

HIT: To Sierra Roots working on a plan for 40 tiny houses for homeless people. The abodes would each be 300 square feet and include a shower, kitchenette and sleeping area. "It's not just housing," Sierra Roots President Janice O'Brien says. "It's also a supportive community for up to 40 people." Others besides Sierra Roots are working to find homes for people without them, of course, some exploring ways to take advantage of accessory dwellings on residential properties for the purpose.

HIT: To ol' Republic making a move to branch out, bring life back to the Old 5 Mile House and provide a great place for a brew after a bike ride on nearby trails.

MISS: To North Korea, our approach these days to North Korea, and the chances of saber-rattling by men who revel in their "uncertainty" and "mad man" approach to, ahem, diplomacy only making the world a much scarier place. Wasn't "daddy" supposed to protect us and make us feel safe?

MISS: To fretting whether a county supervisor who will run for office in 2018 has an unfair advantage over a challenger by helping broadcast high school football games this fall. Kind of a stretch and there seem to be plenty of weightier matters to expend our concern over these days.

HIT: To the Nevada City Film Festival; Bill Nye, the science guy; and homegrown filmmaker Jason Sussberg, who brought his documentary about Nye home to the festival.

MISS: To squandering the dry season with paperwork and design issues while stretching repairs at the giant sinkhole to the end of September. It was supposed to be filled in, or nearly so, by July 11. An official said the "goal" was to have the work completed by winter. Goal?

MISS: To hurricanes.

HIT: To Father Christopher Seal and his 23 years leading Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City — his life's work, as he put it. He leaves big shoes for the next rector, home-grown Father Brad Helmuth.