Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Sept. 28)

HIT — From reader Sandra Barrington to "the Rotary Club of Grass Valley announcing it raised $2,073 to help with hurricane relief in Texas. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley passed the hat at its last two meetings asking club members to help the McAllen North Rotary Club in Texas to support their efforts on the ground in Texas to help hurricane victims."

HIT — From reader Fae Gisler to "seeing the demolition of the old, vacant Meek's Lumber building and property on Nevada City Highway. It will be nice to see something new and fresh at that location. Along with the new sidewalks and repaving of that section of roadway, things are looking up!"

MISS — Also from Fae Gisler to "The Friends of Banner Mountain folks filing a frivolous lawsuit against homeowner Jon Davis who installed gates to secure his property along a portion of the Cascade Canal. There is another close-by public entrance to the trail just a short distance from Mr. Davis' gates. The public should have been using that all along."

HIT — To snow falling in the Sierra on the last day of summer, with hopes of more to follow in coming months. Though experts say we're not likely to see the record rainfall and precipitation of last winter, we still need our snowpack for skiing, snowboarding and, of course, our water.

MISS — To empty storefronts and commercial vacancies that might depict a downturn in the vibrancy of local commerce. Openings and closings are part of doing business, but let's hope we have entrepreneurs ready and willing for opportunities that arise

HIT — To the high-quality community theater of western Nevada County, which has been regularly rewarded by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance's Elly Awards. This year, among 15 local nominations, Quest Theaterworks won four Elly Awards, while LeGacy Presents also earned the honor. Bravo!

HIT — To efforts in repairing the Independence Trail and restoring accessibility to people of all physical abilities, with Bear Yuba Land Trust already raising funding for an initial engineering report. The total cost will likely take a larger fundraising effort, though the Land Trust says grant funding will be sought, considering an estimated $650,000 price tag.

MISS — To the lack of progress identifying the source of E. coli bacteria at Lake Wildwood, where beaches remain closed. While officials hope colder temperatures will lead to lower levels of bacteria, uncertainty over the origins is unsettling does little to alleviate hand-wringing over how it happened and how to prevent it in the future.

HIT — To Bear River's football team, which won three games last year. This year, the squad has already won five and the Bruins have only played five games.

HIT — To the Nevada County Draft Horse Classic, which has become so much more than an opportunity to go see the big, pretty horses. Don't get us wrong — it's really fun to go see the big, pretty horses strut their stuff, too. But with other features available including a harvest fair and barn tours, this event is one to behold year after year.

HIT — To the Nevada City Police Department for collectively participating in the Pink Patch Project, hoping to raise money and awareness of breast cancer and the trails and tribulations associated with it.

HIT — To the sold-out Bounty of the County, where local food producers and local chefs got together to create some impressive culinary delights to a number of pleased participants.