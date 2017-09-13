Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Sept. 14)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com

HIT: From reader Dave Koslosky to "the local ambulance service for checking if the smoke they observed coming from my deck was anything more than a barbecue."

HIT: To Yuba Lit tonight at 7 at the National Hotel in Nevada City. Authors Josh Weil, Louis B. Jones and Marilyn Abildskov will read from their work and talk about their writing lives. Weil's latest book, "The Age of Perpetual Light," was released this week. Yuba Lit combines acclaimed authors from throughout northern California with local flash readings for a rich evening for fans of literature and good stories.

HIT: To Nevada County's public works department asking for public feedback as it considers the Edwards Crossing bridge, which is structurally deficient and needs restoration or replacement in 2020, along with eight other bridges in the county.

MISS: To empty stores in downtown Grass Valley, especially Mill Street. Does the city need to take some measures to make the storefronts more attractive in the meantime between tenants? Just a thought.

HIT: To officials for opening up the marijuana community advisory group's seventh and eighth meetings to the public. Originally it was announced the final two meetings would be closed, but through pushing and prodding (by The Union and others, as well) the decision was made to leave the final meetings open as well.

HIT: To the timely and insightful discussion of fake news and satire last week organized and hosted by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday at Sierra Nevada Community College. The managing editor of Snopes, a national fact-checking site, spoke with the publisher of Nevada County Scooper, a news satire site on the spectrum of fake. The anonymity of the site's contributors irritates some and the mystery adds interest for others. But it appears there's far more interest in Scooper's brand of satire than in a couple of local blogs carping about them, based on Alexa's measurements.

MISS: Speaking of fake news, to Facebook running election advertising from Russian propagandists seen by up to 70 million people. The ads tended to target Hillary Clinton and stoke fears about the southern border in language calibrated to make blood boil. Facebook isn't saying much, but some analysts point to the social media site's algorithms and practices that significantly boost salacious — er, popular — postings to suggest up to 28 percent of American adults were "swept in by the campaign," according to Daily Beast.

MISS: To the arrogant, the proud, the utterly lost souls with no sense of humor. Alas for them, the world is an unrelentingly grim place.

HIT: To the Nevada County Supervisors, pushed at the state level, for easing restrictions on accessory dwelling units or, as most call them, "granny units." Anything that can be done (within reason) to ease the pressure on housing in the community should be done.

HIT: To 49er Rotary, which made 7-year-old Avery Maier $5,000 richer as the grand-prize winner of the annual duck race in Nevada City.

HIT: Nevada City's 51st annual Constitution Day Parade. The tradition continues to grow, and honoring the history of our country grows more important with every passing day.

MISS: To the delay in getting a security fence around the Nevada County Airport. Between lawsuits and subcontractors and grants (oh my!), the cost and delays in such a seemingly simple project border on silly.

HIT: To Miss California Jillian Smith, pride of Grass Valley, competing Sunday for Miss America.

MISS: To Caltrans, which did bridge repairs in Nevada City starting on Friday night and working into Saturday morning. While this sounds more like a "hit," the department wasn't able to announce the work would be done until that morning, giving residents precious little time to figure out an alternate route.

HIT: To President Trump pragmatically reaching out to the Democrats to keep a short leash on the federal government's ability to lift its borrowing limit while making sure to get emergency funds to hurricane-ravaged areas. Decisions will be better and more lasting with principled compromise than one party ramrodding legislation while it is in power only to have the other party repay in kind.

HIT: To Constitution Day, which Nevada City celebrates in style with various patriotic events, including a parade. A fun highlight is the lineup of presidents marching in the parade.

HIT: To the outpouring of support for those in the hurricanes' way. Maybe another teed up, too.

HIT: To the sacrifices following 9/11 of many to continue to protect us while still representing America as a beacon to the world.