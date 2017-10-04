Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Oct. 5)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To the "love walk" in downtown Grass Valley, a sight to behold. Talk about turning a miss into a hit, Jamal Walker's Facebook video shared a story of racial slurs shouted at his son on a busy street, an incident apparently drawing no reaction or aid from passersby. The sheer number of supporters who showed up to support the Walker family was heartwarming.

HIT: To growth in sales tax revenue reaped by our cities and county, depicting the arrival of full recovery from the great recession — which officials say essentially took 10 years.

MISS: Though online sales tax revenue continues to increase, local retail merchants would likely share a different story about the impact of buying online as opposed to our local storefronts and the challenges they face.

HIT: To Nevada County Poet Laureate Molly Fisk, who has embraced the role nicely and has been offered the position for another year. Considering the thought and energy she's put into the job so far, we'd love to see her continue — if she's so inclined.

MISS: To the abrupt closure at Smiley Guys Smokehouse. Though the owners have not shared circumstances surrounding the closure and whether the doors will reopen, it's tough to see local business close shop. Even the building owner said she was surprised to learn of the closure.

HIT: To another successful KVMR Celtic Festival. Always a good time, the event continues to showcase so much talent and offers another chance for the community to come together and explore culture.

MISS: To tragedy surrounding the death of artist Daniel Brooks. Remembered for his positive outlook and larger-than-life personality, his death reminds us all to take the time check in and see how friends and family are doing.

HIT: To a pair of local clogger groups recruiting younger folks to join, hoping to pass on the traditional dance to another generation.

HIT: To T3 Charities, founded by the Maronic family following their son Toran's traumatic brain injury, for helping families through tough times and raising awareness of football-related traumatic brain injuries. T3 Charities raised more than $3,000 it donated to Bear River High School football and the Junior Bruins program.

MISS: To the fiber cable reportedly cut by Comcast that left an estimated 20,000 people in the foothills without internet access for most of Friday's business hours. The accidental severing of the line shows just how dependent we are on internet access, let alone how we cope with the higher speed access we lack in much of our rural community.

HIT: To the United States Supreme Court choosing to hear a case on gerrymandering — or extreme redistricting to gain partisan advantage — of voting districts. The role of redistricting, where gerrymandering has become common practice by whichever party is in power — recently discussed by The Union columnist Darrell Berkheimer— would seem to be in safer hands with a commission than political parties, as California voters decided in 2008.