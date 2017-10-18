Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Oct. 19)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: (From reader Trina Kleist) — To First Baptist & Twin Cities churches, both are old hands at responding to community needs during a disaster. First Baptist's members train as a CERT congregation. Community Emergency Response is part of their mission and ministry to our community. When people evacuated from the Oroville Dam crisis, First Baptist (across from Nevada Union on Ridge Road) had about 200 people. Both churches have a relationship with the Salvation Army, Red Cross and Nevada County to coordinate service.

MISS: To the massive amount of clean-up work that's come into view in the wake of wildfire for many community members.

HIT: To neighbors and volunteers rolling up their sleeves to help make that work more manageable.

MISS: To looters, scam artists and, in general, losers who seek out opportunities to take advantage of people, particularly those struggling through the devastation of disasters like last week's Northern California fires. No doubt the opportunities are there, as these folks are at their most vulnerable. They need a helping hand, not a nudge into a deeper hole.

MISS: To insurance companies dropping home insurance policies — or no longer writing them — in Nevada County. No doubt millions in claims will soon come out of the ashes all across Northern California, but millions more have been paid by homeowners for the very insurance support now being sought by victims of fire. Fewer companies writing policies also means homeowners, along with prospective homeowners, have more trouble insuring a property — and trouble buying and selling homes, a negative impact on our economy.

HIT: To River Valley Community Bank breaking ground on a new branch at Brunswick and Town Talk roads, signaling some optimism and confidence in our community's economy. CEO John Jelavich, whose company green-lighted a move into Grass Valley four years ago, called the coming construction "a visible demonstration of our commitment to the community."

HIT: To Ales for Trails, a collaboration between the Bear Yuba Land and ol' Republic Brewery, geared to raise money for local trail projects — and an opportunity to toast the trails we already have — by bringing together those souls who share a love for the outdoors. Join the fun 5-9 p.m. at ol' Republic in Nevada City's Seven Hills Business District.

HIT: To Sierra Harvest's Tasting Week, which brings together thousands of students, teachers and chefs each year to bring healthy food into Nevada County school. Sierra Harvest, launched locally five years ago, this year took the program into 22 elementary schools from Oct. 10-14, by teaching cooking lessons to four classes at each school.

MISS: To more bad news for Lake Wildwood on the announcement by public health officials that a second strain of E.coli has been discovered in samples taken from the lake. The second strain "appears to be unrelated to the outbreak strain" that led to reports of 18 cases of illness, including 10 people who were hospitalized.

HIT: To haunted tours of Grass Valley and Nevada City, which Mark Lyon has now been leading nearly 15 years to celebrate our historic downtowns by bringing their residents and tourists together — both current and past? — and to put some spook in our community's Halloween season.

MISS: To the fact that, as it currently stands, western Nevada County will have one fewer option for homeless people to find refuge from the rain and cold, as the Salvation Army announced it won't operate a cold-weather shelter this winter. This should serve as an opportunity to support the work of Sierra Roots, Hospitality House and organizations that provide shelter on either an emergency or daily basis.

HIT: To the annual Fall Colors Open Studio Tour, which brings art lovers to the artists in their own studios. The up-close personal interaction with the arts offers a behind the scenes look to so much of the amazing artistic talent on display during the tour, and year-round on the walls of our community.