Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Oct. 12)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses.

MISS: To wildfires devastating communities across Northern California and leaving destruction in their wind-whipped paths, including western Nevada County where 50 structures have been destroyed and thousands of homes were threatened, as well as the lives of people who reside in them.

HIT: To our firefighters on the front lines of and sky above these blazes, coming to our aid from communities near and far — like the Placer County crew that logged 30 hours on the Lobo Fire, before grabbing a sandwich and heading over to fight another at Wolf and Garden Bar roads in South County.

HIT: To our first responders, from dispatch fielding the calls to officers on the scene and emergency personnel criss-crossing western county to safely evacuate us from our homes in the dark of night. Evacuating thousands of homes in a matter of mere hours is an amazing achievement — and proof that all the hours of training and preparation our public safety official conduct is paying off.

HIT: To our community. There aren't enough hits in the world for the way this community has responded to the recent fires. We look forward to telling the stories of how western Nevada County has banded together during a time of such crisis. From emergency services to business owners to residents to big-hearted folks from all over the area, this community has come together once again.

HIT: To 2015 Nevada Union High School graduate Logan Lowe, who set a school record while golfing for George Washington University. In the second round of a recent tournament in North Carolina, Lowe carded a 64, breaking the school mark. He finished sixth overall.

MISS: To the Nevada City woman who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs last Tuesday night. She was released from Wayne Brown Correctional Facility at 3 a.m. but by about 10:50 a.m. had apparently drank her way into a second driving under the influence charge — this time by driving into a power pole. We're thankful no one was injured in either case and hope we don't see her on the road again anytime soon.

HIT: To Lindsey McClerin. She lost her husband and found out her beloved dog was sick, but turned the tragedies into a pet food business that has focused on helping sick animals through a change in diet.

HIT: To Peace Lutheran Church, which raised more than $4,400 to benefit community-building in Rwanda. The church then turned around on Monday and opened its doors to evacuees from the recent fires.

HIT: To last weekend's All Veterans Stand Down at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. A big thanks to everyone who pulls of such an impressive event to help provide our country's veterans services they may not have received otherwise.

HIT: To another weekend effort, the annual Random Acts of Kindness Event (RAKE), organized by Anew Day and powered by hundreds of yellow T-shirt clad volunteers. They left our parks, schools and community at large looking a whole lot better, thanks to tons of trash picked up and a few fresh coats of paint, along with other projects they pursued.

HIT: To the new 20,000-square-foot Curious Forge, a "makerspace" for brainiacs, engineers, creative folks and people of all abilities and ages to get excited about the prospect of creating, well, cool stuff.