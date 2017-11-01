Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Nov. 2)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: (From reader Don Mortara) To the Gold Country Italian American Club for raising $3,000 from their dinner dance to benefit Women of Worth.

MISS: (From reader Carole Chapman) To The Union for the editorial cartoon degrading Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, which was disgusting, misleading and in poor taste.

HIT: To Nevada City's Halloween celebration. We've never so many ghosts and goblins, from toddlers to retirees, relishing the festivities and providing plenty of treats for all who joined the fun.

HIT: To Grass Valley downtown businesses gathering together for an organized, safe and fun trick-or-treating experience on Halloween. Hundreds of kids showed up to take advantage of the event.

HIT: To student athletes from Nevada Union High School joining in the fun, holding a walkathon — to support renovation of Nevada Union's Strength and Conditioning Center — from the school to downtown and joining the businesses handing out candy to the little ones.

HIT: To Nevada Irrigation District now making its meetings accessible through livestream video, for which many members of the community and local organizations have advocated in recent months. The meetings can now be viewed at http://www.NIDwater.org.

MISS: To bureaucracy slowing things down. Is it really going to take a 16-member panel, a grant from the state and years of research for the Nevada Irrigation District to figure out a better way to control weeds than spraying potentially cancerous chemicals along its ditches?

HIT: To concerned citizens and our local police. It's been months since news of world famous — OK, Nevada County famous, anyway — Kenny Bond's bike being stolen. Fortunately an employee over at Long's Bottle Shop recognized the ride and called it in. Grass Valley officers not only recovered the bike, but paid to have it fixed and threw in a lock before turning it back over to its rightful owner.

MISS: To the predictable impact of the gas tax on small businesses providing delivery of goods and services. Yes, our roads need work and, yes, as of Nov. 1 all motorists will pay 12 cents more per gallon to fund that work. But the new tax on diesel, an additional 20 cents per gallon, won't be easily absorbed by small businesses operating those trucks. And that increase will likely be passed on to consumers as well.

HIT: To the Board of Supervisors for recommending, and the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission for accepting, the Swan Levine House as a designated historical landmark. More than just a B&B, this house has a rich tradition in Grass Valley and now it has a historical designation it deserves.

HIT: To the Nevada Joint Union High School District and the Nevada County Community Library working together to streamline the process for area students to gain access to library amenities through the "Student Success" program.

HIT: To Nevada County's talented senior athletes for their strong showing at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. Our community regularly is well-represented in several sports at the games, and this year was no exception.

MISS: To confusion over California's cannabis laws. As the Associated Press recently reported, the state still hasn't released its plan to govern what's estimated to be a $7 billion marketplace. How long do local governments have to wait to see the state rules in order to craft their own ordinances in compliance with California law? We're less than two months away from recreational sales, starting Jan. 1. Then again, medical marijuana was legalized in 1996, yet California didn't get around to passing statewide regulations until two decades later with the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act of 2015.