Hits & Misses in Nevada County (June 8) | TheUnion.com

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com

MISS: To the cost of keeping a felon in the gray bar hotel in California running higher than sending a smart kid to Harvard for a year.

HIT: To Ben Elliott of Elliott's Blue Collar Plumbing's commitment to doing things right, from how he dresses, to keeping the truck clean and working hard and fairly.

MISS: To Dodd-Frank's unintended consequences on middle-range builders. The Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, signed into law in 2010, addressed a need in the wake of the Great Recession but maybe went a little too far in tightening lending standards. Columnist Mary Owens joked this week that to get a loan between 2002 and 2009, you just needed to prove you had a pulse and could breathe. After Dodd-Frank passed, if you need a loan to buy a house, well, this means you don't qualify. There's got to be a middle ground protecting against both too loose of standards and too tight.

MISS: To Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall becoming a model for what not to do with a DUI charge last weekend. She apologized for "bad judgment" and perhaps has served as a wake-up call for others to learn from her mistake. Fortunately, no one was hurt. That's not always the outcome.

MISS: To the prospect of salmon and trout numbers continuing to decline in our waterways.

HIT: To the Music in the Mountains' Young Musicians Competition and concert featuring the winners of the event held since 1987.

HIT: To fundraising efforts for young Paige Lyon, who needs surgery to get a horribly twisted spine realigned and to live more normally.

HIT: To work starting on a new mural on what's now a blank wall at the corner of Mill and Main streets in downtown Grass Valley.

HIT/MISS? To efforts for single-payer health insurance progressing in California. Studies on cost don't agree and the chances of federal waivers don't look good, considering the rather combative positions the state and White House have taken with one another. But it will be fascinating to watch play out in any case. Advocates see health care made easier for everyone, and doubters are holding their wallets in dread.

MISS: To governments tacking on higher and higher fees on building, then wondering why California has such a housing shortage.

MISS: To increasingly stifling costs of providing rather rich retirement benefits for government retirees. Great for hardworking and even not so hardworking individuals with the gift of timing, like winning a lottery. Maybe not so much for the communities stuck with these growing bills. The reckoning only builds now.

MISS: To not taking the fast-flowing run-off through Sierra Nevada rivers seriously enough after record-breaking snowfall. They will kill you.