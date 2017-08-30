Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Aug. 31)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com

HIT: (From a reader) To a lovely job on the East Main Street work. Definitely needed and well done.

HIT: To getting struck by lightning atop the Sierra Nevada and living to tell the tale. Might be a good time to buy a lottery ticket.

MISS: To another apparent Yuba River drowning.

MISS: To the state Republican legislators forcing out their "moderate" leader for voting for a thoroughly conservative means of dealing with carbon emissions — the same basic cap and trade program President Bush pushed not so long ago. His sin? Cooperation where it only made sense.

HIT: To authorities getting more serious since Charlottesville to keep rightwing rallygoers and leftwing anarchists physically apart as protesters and counter protesters exercise their First Amendment right "peaceably to assemble." Key word here is "peaceably."

HIT: To leaders in both parties decrying white supremacy and the values of the KKK and neo-Nazism. No, there are no fine people chanting anti-Semitic slogans or, frankly, marching along and in tune with that.

MISS: To the ridiculous people in black who have taken upon themselves to promote the supremacist message by going into combat with them. Some wonder if the supremacists paid these people to play into their hands.

MISS: To the heat. Besides being pretty miserable to live in and watching the PG&E bills go through the roof, it's only exacerbating the stress associated with fire season.

HIT: To young, hard-working entrepreneur Adam Litke, who teamed up with a friend to buy All Seasons Pools & Spas in Grass Valley and strives to out-work, well, everyone.

HIT: To the California Zephyr, the train whisking passengers from two Edens: the Colorado high country to Northern California.

HIT: To the return of football season for high school, college and pros.

MISS: To Nevada City government spending a little more than they took in this past fiscal year. Not to the excesses of the federal government, of course, but not a habit to continue, either. Apparently a plum piece of property was impossible to resist, along with some extra expenses that outpaced revenue.

HIT: To another fabulous "Dancing With Our Stars" last weekend. The fundraiser for the Center for the Arts is a brilliant event, and a lot of fun besides.

HIT: To Willie Brown — remember him? — pegging it exactly with his declaration in his column last Sunday that President Trump's "movement" really is the nation's third major political party.

HIT: To rattlesnake wrangler Brad Peceimer helping neighbors safely rid themselves of the poisonous snake, an operation survivable for the snake, too. Just don't get bit.

HIT: To the doctor-led Hill Physician Group expanding into western Nevada County to fill a breach left by a struggling group that lost its agreements with insurance carriers UnitedHealth Care and Anthem.

HIT: To the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron still flying high at 100.

MISS: To all the water in Houston with nowhere fast to go.

MISS: To Hurricane Harvey. And while the devastation has been massive, the strength and resolve of the folks affected has been an inspiration.

HIT: To the massive and urgent repair work at the Oroville dam's spillway from last winter's overwhelming volume of water moving fast, all right.