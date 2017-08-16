Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Aug. 17)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

MISS: To the hateful and violent terrorism at the white supremacy march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of one person, the injuries of 19 others and the absolute disgust of millions more Americans.

MISS: To attempts, including those of our president, at establishing a moral equivalency between white supremacists and Neo-Nazis to those who protest their hate. Make no mistake. This is not about right vs. left. This is about right vs. wrong. Yes, freedom of speech is absolute. But we have the freedom — and the vast majority of American would say the responsibility — to repudiate hate and attempts to embrace this evil we have fought against for generations across the globe.

HIT: To the calls for all Americans to take a stand against hate by banding together in the name of love. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MISS: To NID's attempt to push its application for state money for the Centennial Dam project through on its consent agenda just a few days before the application was due. Applications could be turned in March, with a deadline. Residents have raised concerns over transparency with the water district. Anything related to the proposed dam should not be on the consent agenda. NID board member Nancy Weber was correct, "My red flag went up when I saw this item on the agenda, because there was no mention of Centennial. I thought 'Oh God, here we go again being deceptive.' It leaves a bad taste in my mouth, and leaves me in a very bad position as a board member."

MISS: To what seemed an overreaction by SYRCL to NID's application. "A successful application to the California Water Commission (CWC) burdens NID with numerous requirements including supplying water outside the County of Origin in direct contradiction to the project's statement of purpose to benefit NID customers," SYRCL wrote in a release. When the dust settled, NID said no such provisions were in the application and added a resolution to the application saying no such provisions would be added in the future.

HIT: To the Nevada County Fair, which annually offers an opportunity to celebrate the best of our community and connect with old and new friends.

HIT: To the Fair for honoring local residents who have made contributions to its many causes through the years, particularly those of our agriculture community and its deep roots and rich tradition in western Nevada County.

MISS: To the end of summer for all our students.

HIT: To end of summer for all of our parents — and our students and teachers excited about getting back to school to learn, to grow and to create new memories to last a lifetime.

HIT: To the return of football, the nation's new national pastime, for the players, parents and fans — of both the real-life and "fantasy" aspects to the sport.

HIT: To Nevada County obtaining access to live-saving medication capable of reversing an opioid overdose. Nearly 300 doses of Naloxone will be available to agencies like Community Recovery Resources, Grass Valley Fire Department, as well as the county's health department and sheriff's office.

MISS: To the 23 lives lost locally to opioid overdoses between 2012-15, according to the county's director of Health & Human Services, showing the real need for a such resource.