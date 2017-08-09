Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Aug. 10) | TheUnion.com

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com

HIT: To crime prevention and police agencies working together as exemplified in an event kids find a lot of fun. That's National Night Out. These events have been held the first week of August across the country since 1984.

MISS: To burnout, a consequence of high expectation going unmet despite high effort for a long enough time. Maybe there's a better way to live, and burnout is less a consequence than an impetus to change.

HIT: To a bit of recovery for U.S. honeybees this year following a steep decline in their numbers over the past couple of decades. Mites, pesticides and loss of forage are major culprits. Beekeepers and researchers are working hard to turn things around for this most valuable insect.

HIT: To exercise. According to Rasmussen polling, working out is important to at least four out of five of us, and 30 percent of us say we work out four or five times a week.

HIT: To the Nevada Irrigation District's board of directors going so far in its quest to learn more about sunshine laws as to cancel a board meeting in favor of a workshop called "Understanding the Brown Act."

MISS: To summer winding down, signaled by the last Thursday Night Market of the season last week.

HIT: To the county fair this week! The peak of summer, and another signal we're heading fast into another school year.

HIT: To unemployment dropping and the Dow cresting 22,000. Not everything has gone to you know where in a handbasket. At least not yet.

MISS: To leaking and publishing transcripts of the president's private phone conversations with other world leaders. Here's a rare leak met with a wide sense that it's gone too far. An irony, though, is the leakiest administration in a long time is making the most noise about cracking down on leaks. All presidents suffer leaks, but Obama and Bush before him ran tighter ships.

MISS: The those of us in the Boomer generation watching television for an average of seven hours a day. Good lord. That's a lot of wasted hours we won't get back. No wonder we're just too busy for researching and thinking about the important issues of the day, including some that could prove existential if we don't figure them out.

HIT: To China (finally) joining the world in working to rein in North Korea and its bombastic tendencies. The word play is comical, but letting children play around with a nuclear arsenal is a whole 'nother thing. This actually is a pretty yuge step for China, and seems to come as no small coincidence with the Trump administration sounding off on the topic and challenging China to step up. Still, the tweet storm at North Korea goes too far. We tweet. They test missiles and threaten to attack Guam.

HIT: To the volunteers who cleaned up Memorial Park in Grass Valley last weekend.

MISS: To what The Atlantic called the "three paradoxes" in a recent article: "more information, less credibility"; "more connectivity, less civility"; and "the wisdom of crowds, the duplicity of crowds." All three influence civic (not to be confused with informed, civil or particularly wise) discourse on issues great and small, global and local.

HIT: To Phil Carville writing strongly and persuasively on a local issue: Caltrans' plans to "fix" Highway 174. In essence, he says the agency can do better and lays out the case.

HIT: To consumer confidence as measured by Gallup increasing by five percentage points last week to plus-7. While down from the winter when Trumpian hopes ran higher for the economy, confidence has returned to early May levels. At election time, consumer confidence was minus-11.

HIT: To self-reported consumer spending nationwide reaching the highest level since 2008, according to Gallup. Higher income consumers, $90,000 and up, had the greater uptick in spending during July, while those below ran flat going back at least into 2016. Still, up is up, right?

HIT: To Sudoku, as explained by Jerry Martin, president of the Nevada County Sudoku Society, the math game that crosses genders, political viewpoints, age, ethnicities, religions, even language.

HIT: To Joe Naves, celebrating his 100th year. His secret? "Having a good wife." That would be Marygrace and their union of 77 years. So far.

MISS: To ignorance and apathy in this age of information, and yes, a fair amount of misinformation, as well.