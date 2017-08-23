Hits & Misses in Nevada County

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com

HIT — To the solar eclipse and the opportunity it offered in bringing millions together to share such an experience with nature and the wonderment of science.

HIT — To Brady Scarborough, a 22-year-old family friend of 14-year-old Ethan Roth, to whom he donated a portion of his liver for transplant surgery on Tuesday. What better example could one ask for in a friend?

HIT — To Sierra College's "Women and Gender Studies," for establishing a statewide reputation as a quality community college program empowering those who enroll.

MISS — To trolls who have way too much time on their hands and don't offer anything at all in furthering community conversations beyond snarky comments meant to inflame rather than to inform.

MISS — To those taking to task a single mother who was hesitant to share her own housing crisis with the inability to find a home despite access to Section 8 funding. In addition to missing the fact she does have a job, the harshest comments served only to reinforce her concerns over sharing her story.

MISS — To any stigma attached to Section 8 housing assistance that offers opportunity for people to obtain housing. It's one avenue to help people put a roof over their heads, which is a good thing.

HIT — To the added transportation option offered by Uber and Lyft drivers in western county, although those options are often limited by the number of drivers available.

HIT — To Corbett Jones, who hails from Nevada County, for his Emmy-winning work on the project "Third L.A.," an architectural review in three stages by Christopher Hawthorne.

HIT — To Nevada Union High School and Boise State University grad Tanner Vallejo for bouncing back from an injury to rack up his first tackles — one for a loss — in the National Football League. The linebacker, who remains in the hunt for spot on the Buffalo Bills roster, hits the field again 4 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore.

MISS — To the planned Sept. 5 closure of Culture Shock Yogurt's downtown Grass Valley location. It's difficult to see local businesses make such a tough — but likely wise — decision in consolidating resources at Culture Shock's Glenbrook Basin and Auburn locations. Here's hoping downtown Grass Valley finds a new tenant soon.

HIT — To the Kellermann Foundation for its continued good work in Uganda, based from the Bwindi Hospital it has founded. And another hit to local dentist Jean Creasey, who regularly shares updates on the foundation's work and her own experiences there. The annual 5K Batwa Challenge fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park. Get your info at http://www.batwachallenge.com.

HIT/MISS — To the vast and varied entertainment options offered in western Nevada County; too bad so many great events are scheduled for the same Saturday (Aug. 26) that we must choose from among so many we'd like to attend.