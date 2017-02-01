Hits & Misses in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: (from reader Paul Hauck) To Lois and Scott Ewing for their Herculean effort in producing the third annual Nugget Fringe Festival. This activity, with a million moving parts, went off smoothly and provided our area with 5,000 seats to 115 theatrical performances of 35 shows over 10 days at seven venues. Whew! What a wonderful gift to our community.

MISS: (from reader Claudette Paige) To The Union staffer who wrote “Miss: the share of citizens whining about the president-elect.” There is a difference between protesting, a time-honored tradition of expressing dissent, vs. whining. Trump complains to distract the citizens from the very real anti-American actions that he has begun to order. Don’t be distracted. Do as the staffer suggested: speak up, call your representatives and fight for your rights.

HIT: To a moment to dream about a mine re-opening, however improbable it would be, with news of the sale of the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

HIT: To Nevada Union government instructor Molly Starr and the students who went with her for real-life education at the presidential inauguration and other events.

MISS: To knee-jerk protests of anything to do with development in a community sorely in need of it. It’s even down to Dollar General stores. Really? These are something less than gargantuan buildings. Inevitably, the same folks complain about services, unable to understand the link with the tax base for them or that dollars spent shopping down the hill stay down the hill. What those in the biz call leakage of shopping out of the county, along with local tax dollars that could be put to better use here, is pretty substantial. The economic balance is out of whack these days.

HIT: To Eagle Scout and Gold Star projects, the Girl Scouts’ equivalent. The civic improvement they inspire is, well, kind of inspiring. Ghidotti High School student Jonathan Beck’s quest to record each gravesite at the North San Juan Protestant Cemetery, a much harder job than you might suspect.

HIT: To news the dip on Highway 49 is not connected to the sinkhole nearby on Freeman Lane, where Tripp Autobody had just moved and Liberty Motors has had to temporarily relocate at the Grass Valley Mining Museum’s parking lot as the hole opened up.

HIT: Also to C&D Construction for their expertise, as described by grateful Grass Valley officials, and their quick response to make a big problem less catastrophic. Still, there’s a lot of shoring up and filling in ahead.

MISS: To tommyknockers.

HIT: To LaNell Lee, who has lived in Grass Valley since 1944 and seen a lot in that time.

HIT: To the idea of tracking devices for people diagnosed with dementia. Seems like a sensible way to find patients who wander and get themselves lost, sometimes forever.

MISS: To thinking that the fact of California being a net donor to federal revenues will keep the feds from trimming the flow to the golden state over such disagreements as “sanctuary cities.” The feds will be concerned with the feds, not what California is doing by federal law.

HIT: To the Dow Jones industrial average rising above 20,000 for the first time. There’s one benchmark way, way above the nadir of the recession, when the Dow dipped below 7,000. Not so long ago.

MISS: To University of California President Janet Napolitano calling for a tuition increase. Did she miss her party’s memo about free college?

MISS: To the Russians moving to decriminalize domestic violence laws, calling this a return to “traditional” family values.

MISS: To San Francisco trying to find ways for illegal immigrants to vote in school board elections. Same with recent efforts in New York City to give non-citizens the vote. While most fears of informal immigration are overblown, this crosses a hallowed line.

MISS: To the outrage against the “Muslim ban” overlooking the fact of 46 countries with Muslim majorities not being included in this seven-nation travel ban. Pakistan and Afghanistan, for example, are not included. Perhaps they could be in the future. More perplexing, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were not included, either, though they are surrounded by countries on the list.

MISS: To the travel ban and the clumsy implementation of it. Other administrations, including the Obama administration, have at times restricted travel to the United States from some of these countries for specific security reasons. The new one raised no specific concerns and seemed to draw lots to choose the countries included in this ban.