Hits & Misses for Nevada County | TheUnion.com

HIT: To the Wild and Scenic Film Festival again providing a rich trove of films and other events in Nevada City and Grass Valley last weekend and to David Vassar receiving the John de Graaf Award for Environmental Filmmaking, in essence a lifetime achievement recognition. The event appeared to run easily, though we know a tremendous amount of work goes on to provide that magic.

HIT: To Nevada Irrigation District General Manager Remleh Scherzinger and board President Nick Wilcox attending the panel discussion “So Many Dam Alternatives” on Sunday afternoon at the film fest. The discussion over the proposal to build the Centennial Reservoir is bound to bring a fair amount of heat as well as light as very different views and beliefs about how best to meet our future water needs. Attending a presentation suggesting alternatives to the dam displayed a willingness to consider other voices as well as size up the path ahead.

MISS: To the state taking its foot off — either the brakes or gas pedal — on water conservation efforts. This has led, unsurprisingly, to less conservation of our most precious resource besides perhaps children. We did much better collectively with mandates from above than without, and can pretty much count on stricter measures in the future.

MISS: To the share of citizens continuing to whine about the president-elect, who will take the highest office in the land on Friday. Buck up, commit to doing a better job of civic participation and fight if you must through our great system. President Obama, as President Bush before him did, is providing just the right model for handling the transfer of power.

HIT: To a rather less fraught transfer of power on the county Board of Supervisors from Nate Beason to Heidi Hall. Republican Beason did a solid job, and so will Hall, a Democrat. Fortunately in a lot of ways, the work here is largely nonpartisan, although yes, ideological clashes will work themselves out at the county level, too, no doubt.

HIT: To the new pocket guide to homeless services that Grass Valley recently published. Mayor Howard Levine recommends giving panhandlers this guide instead of cash. It’s actually more valuable.

HIT/MISS: To the Pineapple Express, Atmospheric River or whatever you want to call those big, honking storms. Another round should have arrived by the time you read this. We need the water — and the snow up high! But so much all at once strains the watershed, our roads, our homes.

HIT: To whatever Nevada City government can do to ease the chronic parking problem around the historic downtown. Now, plenty of folks will observe how great it is to have a parking problem vs. its opposite. Here’s a quick vote for expanding via parking structure, as this is a problem for every weekend rather than only during big events.

HIT: To the City of Grass Valley’s officials, merchants and volunteers who dedicated Saturday morning to clean up the East Main Street area. Such a neighborly effort not only spruces things up, but helps build a sense of community pride.

HIT: To hiking and the 52 Hike Challenge that aims to encourage more of the activity. For more information, check out the websites of the Bear Yuba Land Trust and the Folks Trails Hiking Club.

MISS: To sinkholes, which are just going to happen, and to frankly crappy driving in slippery conditions. We do have a measure of control behind the wheel. Recognizing the conditions and slowing down only makes sense. And it saves lives.

HIT: Oh yeah, to Nevada City earning distinction from Sunset Magazine and adding to its pile of accolades.