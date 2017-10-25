Hit & Misses in Nevada County (Oct. 26)

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To NEO, and its youth center, for the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts to provide positive, healthy opportunities for our young people. Halli Ellis and Lynn Skrukrud created New Events and Opportunities in 2008, when they were high school students who sought to provide the kind of positive experiences they wanted afforded to them. They've come a long way, including the opening of a permanent youth center at 139 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley, where you can stop by 5-7:30 p.m. today for the National Lights On Afterschool & NEO Youth Center Open House. Can't make it tonight? No worries. Visit http://www.NCCEO.org or call 530-470-3869 for ways to show your support.

HIT: To the Bridgeport Fall Festival. Any reason to get out to Bridgeport is a good one, but this festival celebrates the area's history, offers fun and entertainment, as well as gets folks outdoors to enjoy the natural beauty of the South Yuba River State Park. And we look forward to a fall festival in the near future that once again will afford us the opportunity to walk across the historic covered bridge, which state officials say could be restored and reopened by 2019.

HIT: To all these hills ablaze with fall colors. Sure enough, winter is coming … so get outdoors to enjoy warm weather and the turning leaves while we can.

MISS: To tragic news of the death of Grass Valley's Roseann Hannah and Stanley Coolidge in the Cascade Fire in Loma Rica. Among their loved ones left behind are Hannah's twin sons, Jeffrey and Jordan. The toll of the wildfires that rage through Northern California continues to mount.

HIT: To the creation of a local Community Disaster Response Fund, geared to help keep it local on community support shown through donations. Contributions can be made to "First Response Chaplains" under account 611026951 at any Tri-Counties Bank branch. To apply for a grant, visit the Grass Valley Police Department, 129 S. Auburn St., or visit its Facebook page, for an application. Deadline for applicants is Nov. 30.

MISS: To the degradation of women and prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in our society, as made apparent in the thousands of #MeToo posts shared all across the world on social media in order to break the silence and bring the issue out into the light of day.

HIT: To candidates coming forward to run for local political offices. Still months away from the official filing date, several races are already shaping up. That means more than one option for voters to consider, which far too often has been the case in recent election cycles, and an opportunity for candidates — and community — to discuss the issues they're likely to face if elected to the seat they seek.

HIT: To Nevada Union's volleyball team continued a tradition of hosting "Pink Night" to raise awareness of breast cancer. Greta Kramer organized the event as part of her senior project, which will direct proceeds from NU's match with Rocklin to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Though the night itself was a win for the community, the fact that Kramer and her fellow Lady Miners swept the visiting Thunder in three — their sixth-straight Sierra Foothill League win — was the icing on the cake.

HIT: To technology and how it can improve our lives, as with the case of "digital dentistry," capable of speeding our care through 3-D imagery and computer aided design software. Most of the 55 local practices are now using it in some form, which could mean fewer and shorter trips to the dentist chair — not that the we don't enjoy catching up with our dental care providers.

MISS: To the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants missing the postseason, while some team down south looks to make a triumphant return to the World Series. For many in NorCal, the approach of "rooting for your team and not against the opponent" is put to the test when the other team is wearing a hue of blue.

HIT: To going home again, which is what Miss California Jillian Smith did Tuesday morning by visiting Williams Ranch School, reuniting with her former teacher and sharing the kindness-based message of her "Dude, Be Nice" project with students.