Hilary Hodge: When you see me using my phone | TheUnion.com

I was recently at a community event where the speaker was really inspiring. I didn't have a note pad with me, so I picked up my smartphone and started furiously tapping away a few notes.

I was typing something especially inspiring when all of the sudden I realized that people were staring at me. I could feel my face turn red. I stopped taking notes and set my phone down.

As someone who is on the cusp between millennial and Generation X, it's hard to gauge what's appropriate for using technology in public and in social settings. For many my age, when we use our digital devices, we feel like we are saving paper, saving time and saving resources. Sometimes that comes at the sacrifice of appearing rude to other people around us who think that we are tweeting or text messaging our friends, rather than actually taking notes or trying to gain wisdom from the event that is in front of us.

Don't get me wrong. I think there are some clear standards. There is behavior that is unequivocally impolite. For example, having a loud conversation on your phone while in a public place like a restaurant or the golf course is universally rude unless the conversation is, "What? You're in labor? I'm on my way."

Technology and its use in social settings is developing and changing faster than books on etiquette can be published.

Watching videos or playing games with the sound on, or without headphones, in any public setting is disrespectful to the other people in the space who have no interest in hearing your video or game. This is true even when the offender is a child and the parent isn't helping the child monitor the sound. Another example of rudeness is talking on speaker phone with others around. It is not just rude to the strangers around you, but also to the person on the phone.

More nuanced uses of technology, such as taking notes on a smartphone are harder to navigate. People are using their smartphones for all kinds of things, from storing event ticket information to paying for coffee. As smartphones become useful for things and replace past norms, the social constructs tied to the norms are changing. Technology and its use in social settings is developing and changing faster than books on etiquette can be published.

I've been in several meetings lately where there is a clear age divide and digital divide between the people in the crowd. I will often watch the young people take out their digital devices in order to consult community calendars and email streams, referencing previous conversations. I have sat in meetings where young people will review agendas on their phones or tablets, or take notes on a computer. In those same meetings, I have watched folks roll their eyes at the perceived lack of presence from those in the room using electronic devices.

For many people who didn't grow up with digital tools to use as regular devices and options, it's easy to judge young people who use them on a regular basis as aloof or not present.

But many of us who have our phones out are using basic tools like note-taking and calendar devices for scheduling. These are tools that we are accustomed to using every day. While it may seem as though we are not present or simply ignoring the people around us, we are actually utilizing the tools and resources with which we are familiar. I don't know very many people who carry a paper calendar or planner any longer.

I recently saw a sign in a waiting room that read, "We don't have Wi-Fi. Just talk to each other or read something … like in the olden days." I laughed. It's true that all of us could benefit from a good old-fashioned conversation with a stranger. It is also true that most people my age and younger rely on our electronic devices to schedule appointments and to keep important information.

As someone who relies heavily on technology and stored data, it is always a good reminder to strike a balance and to be aware of how my activity may be perceived by others.

After setting my phone down at that community event mentioned earlier, I listened intently, watching the speaker's eyes sparkle with inspiration. The speaker talked about gratitude and how our community is always up to the challenge our supporting local causes.

The smile on her face made me smile. I was glad I stopped taking notes.

Hilary Hodge lives in Grass Valley. Her column is published by The Union on Tuesdays. Contact her at hhodgewriter@gmail.com.