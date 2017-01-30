Hilary Hodge: On which side of history will Nevada County stand? | TheUnion.com

Like many of the people in this country who hold the progressive values of our Constitution near and dear, I find myself waffling between hope and overwhelm.

Donald Trump’s illegal executive order banning immigration from certain countries with Muslim-majority populations goes against our country’s enacted laws, the spirit of our Constitution, and our values as Americans. We are a country founded by immigrants, built by immigrants, and our diverse and layered population of citizens is what makes America great every day.

Over the weekend, many people took to the streets, went to local airports, or gathered together in communities large and small to stand against xenophobia and religious intolerance. People have come together to strategize inclusive action plans to hold our elected officials accountable and to protect our country’s democracy and Constitution.

During Trump’s first week in office — with his barrage of executive orders, and the following flurry of law enforcement agencies, lawyers, and legal stays over the weekend — it has been hard to keep up with it all. Most people have their heads spinning with confusion about the legality of Trump’s orders and what to do next. The American Civil Liberties Union is rallying to defend people directly affected by Trump’s executive order. Many people are asking questions like, “If this is illegal, then why is it happening?”

We are all in this together, both at the national level and here at home in Nevada County. What happens nationally can and does affect change locally.

It is very difficult to combat immoral policy when it trickles down from the macro level to the micro level. For many in law enforcement or security positions they are receiving orders and “just doing their jobs.”

Conscientious objection is going to be essential in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. Good people are complicit in bad policy because they are often powerless or uninformed about the results of their actions or their rights and responsibility in taking an active role in objecting to immoral or illegal directives.

While we are looking at a national quagmire, it is vitally important that all of us stay vigilant locally. When orders come down the pipeline it will be up to our local officials and local law enforcement to decide, what resources, if any, will be diverted in order to enforce these laws or policies. That is why places like San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more are taking steps to resolve to be “sanctuary cities.” Local officials are coming together to state that their local resources will not be used in a way that is incongruent with constitutional policies and civil rights case law.

It is important that we as a community come together to support our local policy-makers, elected officials and our local law enforcement so that they may feel encouraged and supported to take morally-informed stances on the larger and significant issues facing our nation.

We must encourage all people in positions of power to step up and speak out against this new administration’s disturbing and fascist strategies. The attitude of “I’m just taking orders” needs to be shut down right now and all people with power at all levels of government, law enforcement, and community leadership need to be held accountable. Those who are speaking out, need to be thanked, invigorated, and supported.

It is essential that we as a community continue to interface with our community members and support our local government, law enforcement, and community leadership. We are all in this together, both at the national level and here at home in Nevada County. What happens nationally can and does affect change locally. The inverse is also true; the example we set as individuals in our communities can have far reaching impacts.

Dan Rather stated in a blog on Monday that, “Our Declaration of Independence bequeaths us our cherished foundational principle: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’” Rather points out, “These truths may be self-evident but they are not self-replicating. Each generation has to renew these vows.”

What we are going through as a nation right now is not without historical precedent or context. We can look to other nations at historic times of crisis and learn from past mistakes. We are being called upon as a nation to decide which side of history we will stand on. We must renew our vows to our democracy and work together locally and nationally to protect the American values written in our Constitution, enshrined by our culture, and held by the majority of our nation.

Hilary Hodge lives in Grass Valley. Her column is published by The Union on Tuesdays. Contact her at hhodgewriter@gmail.com.